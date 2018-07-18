JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Sun Pharma gets USFDA approval to produce cancer injection from Halol site

LOTS to invest Rs 10 bn in 5 yrs, launch e-commerce platform in 3 weeks
Business Standard

PepsiCo plans to reduce sodium content by 75% in snacks portfolio by 2025

A couple of the company's products under the "Lay's" brand are now available with a mix of spices containing 13 per cent and 15 per cent lesser sodium respectively

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Pepsi, PepsiCo

Snacks and beverage maker Pepsico India on Wednesday said it plans to reduce, by 75 per cent, the sodium content in products of its snacks portfolio by 2025.

In the process, a couple of the company's products under the "Lay's" brand -- "Indian Magic Masala" and "Spanish Tomato Tango" -- are now available with a mix of spices containing 13 per cent and 15 per cent lesser sodium respectively, said Jagrut Kotecha, Vice President, Snacks Category, PepsiCo, according to a company statement.

"This is in addition to its recently launched 'Kurkure Multigrain with Power grain Ragi' and 21 per cent reduced sodium."
 

Kotecha said: "...PepsiCo India has made significant progress in transforming its snacks portfolio. We have reduced 5 per cent to 25 per cent sodium across popular variants of our snacks flagship brands, Lay's and Kurkure and we further aim at reducing sodium in 75 per cent of our food's portfolio by 2025."

He also said the company is working to reduce the impact of packaging on the environment and would increase recycling of plastic waste.
 

"The first step towards the actualisation of this journey is the resizing of packaging of our brands -- Lay's and Kurkure," he said.

 
First Published: Wed, July 18 2018. 22:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements