PepsiCo plans to reduce sodium content by 75% in snacks portfolio by 2025

Snacks and beverage maker Pepsico India on Wednesday said it plans to reduce, by 75 per cent, the sodium content in products of its snacks portfolio by 2025.
In the process, a couple of the company's products under the "Lay's" brand -- "Indian Magic Masala" and "Spanish Tomato Tango" -- are now available with a mix of spices containing 13 per cent and 15 per cent lesser sodium respectively, said Jagrut Kotecha, Vice President, Snacks Category, PepsiCo, according to a company statement.
"This is in addition to its recently launched 'Kurkure Multigrain with Power grain Ragi' and 21 per cent reduced sodium."
Kotecha said: "...PepsiCo India has made significant progress in transforming its snacks portfolio. We have reduced 5 per cent to 25 per cent sodium across popular variants of our snacks flagship brands, Lay's and Kurkure and we further aim at reducing sodium in 75 per cent of our food's portfolio by 2025."
He also said the company is working to reduce the impact of packaging on the environment and would increase recycling of plastic waste.
"The first step towards the actualisation of this journey is the resizing of packaging of our brands -- Lay's and Kurkure," he said.
