Pepsico puts the fizz back in 'Brand Salman', makes actor its face

With just over a week to go before the release of his blockbuster franchise Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has swung a coup. The 50-plus actor has been signed on as the face of cola brand Pepsi, ending his long stint in the cold on the endorsement track.

Khan’s many off-screen controversies were a deterrent to big consumer goods brands and even Thums Up, the last cola brand he was associated with, turned to the more popular Akshay Kumar some three years ago. Also, after being among the top paid celebrities on the Forbes list for three years in a row, Khan dropped off the charts this year ...