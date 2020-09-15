JUST IN
Perfect Relations founder Dilip Cherian opts out of Taj GVK board

The move comes just days after the hotel company said in a regulatory filing on September 10 that the board had approved Cherian's appointment as a director for five years

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Cherian, confirming the development, said: “I am not joining the board and have expressed regret to this effect already.”

Dilip Cherian, founder of Delhi-based Perfect Relations that handles the public relations account of Cyrus Mistry-controlled Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, has sent his regrets to GVK saying he would not be able to join the board of Taj GVK Hotels, a joint venture between the Tatas and GVK group.

The move comes just days after the hotel company said in a regulatory filing on September 10 that the board had approved Cherian’s appointment as a director for five years. It would be subject to approval in an annual general meeting, the filing said.

The appointment came as a surprise as the SP group, which is a minority shareholder in Tata Sons, has been waging a legal battle with the Tatas after Mistry was ousted as chairman of the Tata Sons.

The Tatas have around 26 per cent stake in Taj GVK and Indian Hotels Company Limited Managing Director Puneet Chatwal is on the board of the company.

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 22:45 IST

