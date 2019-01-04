Perfetti Van Melle to focus on its big brands for further growth

Confectionery major India will continue to focus on its big brands it sells in the country for the next few years as part of its ongoing business consolidation. The company said it has around 20 per cent share in the Rs 12,000-crore Indian confectionery market.

“We have a plethora of brands and are now focusing on a few brands to make sure that we are able to take them to the next level. We see that the journey will continue for the next two to three years. These are well known brands in the country and our endeavour is to build them further in that manner,” said Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director, Pefetti Van Melle India.

Some of the big brands the firm is focussing on are Centre Fresh, Centre fruit, Chupa Chups, Alpenliebe, Juzt Jelly, Mentos, and The company has other brands such as Mango Fills, Chocoliebe, and Big Babol.

“Those brands do well in certain pockets of the country. They are also well known brands, but we have to make some choices in terms of what we would like to focus behind,” he added. The company is completing 25 years in India in 2019 and is planning to launch new products within the existing brand portfolio during the year.