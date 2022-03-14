Persistent Systems to acquire US cloud player MediaAgility for $71.71 mn

announced the of Princeton, New Jersey-based MediaAgility, a global cloud transformation services provider with expertise building scalable, cloud-based solutions as a Google Cloud Premier Partner for a consideration of $71.71 million (around Rs 545 crore).

The company provides cloud-native application development and modernisation, analytics and AI, cloud engineering, migrations, and managed services to its’ over 35 enterprise service clients across the globe.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems, “The of MediaAgility builds on our existing partnership with Google and lays the foundation for a dedicated Google business unit that will enable verticalised solutions, continuing Persistent’s strategy to add relevant skills across key hyperscale partners. Together, we look forward to unleashing Persistent’s full potential across our client base.”

With over 500 employees in the US, Mexico, the UK, and India, Media Agility has 31 Google Cloud Partner Expertise designations, 330 Google Cloud certifications, and seven Google Cloud partner specialisations. The company reported revenue of $25.50 million on LTM basis till December 2021.

With the increased demand for Google Cloud expertise, this will expand Persistent’s ability to execute cloud-based digital transformation journeys for its global clients.

Rajesh Abhyankar, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder, MediaAgility “At MediaAgility, we’ve focused on building end-to-end cloud-native engineering capabilities on the Google Cloud Platform. With the growing demand for our services, we were looking to scale globally at a much faster rate. Persistent shares our vision for driving transformation for clients in the new multi-cloud world. I am excited to help create and lead the new Google business unit at Persistent based on our capabilities and thriving Google Cloud partnership.”