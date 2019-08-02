JUST IN


Petronet joins hands with IGL and GSPC to sell liquefied natural gas

Company CEO Prabhat Singh said it was in the final stages of inviting bids to set up Liquefied natural gas (LNG) outlets

India’s largest natural gas importer Petronet LNG is set to come up with joint infrastructure with city gas distribution players such as Indraprastha Gas (IGL) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) to set up 12 liquefied natural gas dispensing units along the Delhi-Mumbai route. Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prabhat Singh said it was in the final stages of inviting bids to set up Liquefied natural gas (LNG) outlets. As part of this, Petronet has given orders for four LNG buses from Tata Motors to ply on the route.
First Published: Fri, August 02 2019. 21:18 IST

