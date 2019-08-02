Petronet joins hands with IGL and GSPC to sell liquefied natural gas

India’s largest natural gas importer LNG is set to come up with joint infrastructure with city gas distribution players such as (IGL) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) to set up 12 dispensing units along the Delhi-Mumbai route. Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prabhat Singh said it was in the final stages of inviting bids to set up (LNG) outlets. As part of this, has given orders for four LNG buses from to ply on the route.