PFC pays second interim dividend of Rs 369 cr to govt for 2021-22

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said it has paid the second interim dividend of Rs 369.57 crore to the government for the 2021-22 fiscal.
The second interim dividend at the rate of 25 per cent, that is Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, was declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on November 11, 2021, PFC said in a statement.
This was in addition to the first interim dividend amounting to Rs 332.61 crore paid to the government and Rs 261.4 crore to other shareholders, totalling to Rs 594.01 crore, on September 10, 2021.
The first interim dividend was paid at the rate of 22.5 per cent, or Rs 2.25 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each.
"Power Finance Corporation, a Schedule - A Maharatna CPSE and India's leading NBFC for the power sector has paid Rs 369.57 crore to Government of India and Rs 290.45 crore to other shareholders, totalling to Rs 660.02 crore as second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2021-22 on 10th December, 2021," the statement said.
With this, PFC has so far paid interim dividend amounting to Rs 1,254.03 crore to its shareholders at the rate of 47.5 per cent, that is Rs 4.75 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.
