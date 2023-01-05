Pfizer announces 12-week paternity leave policy for its employees

Pharma company has announced a 12-week policy for its employees, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The move has been taken as part of the company's diversity and inclusion initiatives.

According to the statement, the new leave policy is applicable from January 1, 2023. It can be availed by biological as well as adoptive fathers.

The policy gives both biological and adoptive fathers the option to take leaves over a period of two-year in a maximum of four tranches. A single tranche of leaves may be taken for a minimum of two weeks and a maximum of six weeks. The employee will also be permitted to take additional leaves as permitted by the company's leave policy, which includes casual leave, elective holidays, and wellness days, in the event of any complication, the company has over 5,500 said.

Sharing her views on the new paternity policy, Shilpi Singh, Director People Experience, India said, “We believe the future of a progressive workspace will be defined by practices that harness a people-first approach. The 12-week policy will most certainly enable our male colleagues and their partners to cherish the experience and joyful moments of parenthood. A progressive policy of this nature is our endeavour to harness the power of equity at the workplace and enable both men and women to invest equal time in essaying their roles and responsibilities as a parent."