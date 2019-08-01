Pfizer clears the decks for fresh start, looks to energise bestseller list

American pharma major Pfzer is unclogging the marketing lines for its band of bestseller drug brands in the country.

Following the transfer of six old global blockbusters that never really set the Indian market ablaze to an entity formed as a result of the merger between Upjohn (Pfizer’s off-patent branded drugs division) and primarily generic drug maker Mylan, the company is hoping to flex some marketing muscle and galvanize brands that have worked well in the country’s price-conscious and competitive drug market. Pfizer’s Upjohn used to package old products like ...