Pharma margins to get rupee boost in Q2, highlights report

Riding on depreciation of the rupee vis-a-vis the US dollar, analysts expect the pharmaceuticals sector to report higher margins in the second quarter of the financial year. A recent report by India Ratings and Research highlighted that while pricing pressure in regulated markets, input cost inflation and increased competition are the key concerns for the remaining FY19, the rupee will continue to weaken against the dollar, and thus support topline growth.

This would also safeguard them from margin pressure, it noted. The report also noted that majority of drug firms, which ...