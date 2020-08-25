JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Stalled Navi Mumbai airport to take off with fresh fund infusion by Adani
Business Standard

Pharmacy consolidation may disrupt domestic drug market: Credit Suisse

The report says if chemists are allowed to replace doctor's prescription with a generic drug, firms with high exposure to chronic therapeutic drugs will be impacted more

Topics
generic drugs | Credit Suisse | Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

As organised pharma retail channel consolidates in India with the entry of big players, a recent Credit Suisse report highlights that volume-based discounts may increase and end up disrupting the branded generic drugs market.

The report says that if substitution of medicines (where chemists can replace the doctor's prescription with a generic drug) is allowed in India, then firms which have high exposure to chronic therapeutic drugs will be impacted more as the trade channel becomes more consolidated. Firms like Torrent Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharma, Lupin, and Cipla would be impacted ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 17:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU