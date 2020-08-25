JUST IN
India, Uzbekistan hold first meeting of the National Coordination Committee
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 3,164,881; Maharashtra tally nears 700,000

Coronavirus latest news: India's coronavirus tally has surged to 3,164,881. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,914,682 cases, followed by Brazil (3,627,217). Stay tuned for coronavirus live updates

Healthcare workers screening residents for temperature and oxygen level at a slum colony during a campaign for coronavirus testing, in Mumbai on Monday.

Coronavirus update: India has recorded 59,696 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,164,881. With 854 fatalities reported on Monday, the country's death toll has surged to 58,546 - only a notch below Mexico. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (693,398), Tamil Nadu (385,352), Andhra Pradesh (345,216), Karnataka (277,814), and Uttar Pradesh (192,000). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Chand Gupta and two other MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19. Legendary sprinter and 8-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt on Monday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 23,800,692 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 16,347,833 have recovered, 816,534 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,914,682 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,627,217.

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 07:00 IST

