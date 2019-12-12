PharmEasy, 1mg, Netmeds look to power their brands, build trust in business

Will the turmoil over a court ruling over the way e-pharmacies conduct their business in the country derail the brands that have spent the past few years burning cash at the advertising altar? Not really say the big guns in the market today, PharmEasy, 1mg and Netmeds, who believe that their disruptive capabilities will power their brands despite the temporary blip.

Currently India has about 800,000 brick and mortar pharmacies, mostly neighbourhood stores. Such is the fragmentation that even big organised brands with marketing clout such as Apollo Pharmacy have been slow to spread ...