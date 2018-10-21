PharmEasy, Netmeds ad campaigns leave consumers confused about the message

Middle-aged men dancing to the tune of popular Bollywood songs, elderly men doing a jig at the prospect of buying medicines on discount, fathers clapping their sons by the ear for messing up with the drugstore bills and celebrities as brand ambassadors; you name it and there will be an e-pharmacy advertisement to show for it.

Online pharmacies, flush with funds from investors, are sparing no effort to get their brands visibility in a crowded marketplace. But while such attention-seeking advertising is meant to break through the clutter, it is likely to end up diluting the brands’ ...