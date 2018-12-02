Philips banks on Taiwanese partner TPV Technology to woo TV buyers in India

Making a meaningful comeback after a longish hiatus is never easy for a player in any market. Even a brief hiatus makes the task difficult for a brand owner if the market is crowded and the consumer fickle.

Players such as Nokia and Nestle (Maggi) would vouch for it. So when Philips announced recently that it would re-enter the Rs 220 billion Indian television market after a year-long-gap, it raised quite a few eyebrows: There are at least 70 players — big and small, Indian and international — in the fray currently, double the number just two years back. Some of them have ...