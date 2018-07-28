Phillips Carbon Black to reconsider Rs 6-billion investment in Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Sterlite protest: HC orders stay on plant's construction after 12 shot dead
Populism over environment
Vedanta wants to continue business at Thoothukudi plant, says Anil Agarwal
Sterlite protest: 13 dead, over 100 hurt; Harsh Vardhan to look into matter
Permanent shutdown of Sterlite plant: Tamil Nadu's order on a weak wicket?
-
The Sterlite Copper episode in Tamil Nadu has forced the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned Phillips Carbon Black (PCBL) to reconsider its proposed Rs 6-billion investment in a greenfield plant in the state. The group is planning to shift its proposed plant to Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.
In last May, 13 people were killed in a police firing during protests demanding closure of the Sterlite Copper plant that, the locals alleged, was polluting groundwater in the area. “We are now concerned about Tamil Nadu and the way the administration handled the (Sterlite Copper) issue. We don’t want to become a pretext for any other tamasha in the future,” the group’s chairman, Sanjiv Goenka, said.
ALSO READ: Sterlite Copper's closure to impact turnover of Rs 600 bn for industry: CEO
As a part of its focus to ramp up its current 0.515-million tonne (MT) capacity, PCBL had planned a greenfield project in Tamil Nadu and was in “advanced discussions with the state government”.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU