JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Paytm debuts in Japan with launch of PayPay, plans an entry into Europe
Business Standard

Phillips Carbon Black to reconsider Rs 6-billion investment in Tamil Nadu

As a part of its focus to ramp up its current 0.515-million tonne (MT) capacity, PCBL had planned a greenfield project in Tamil Nadu

Avishek Rakshit  |  Kolkata 

Sanjeev Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjeev Goenka
Sanjeev Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjeev Goenka

The Sterlite Copper episode in Tamil Nadu has forced the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned Phillips Carbon Black (PCBL) to reconsider its proposed Rs 6-billion investment in a greenfield plant in the state. The group is planning to shift its proposed plant to Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

In last May, 13 people were killed in a police firing during protests demanding closure of the Sterlite Copper plant that, the locals alleged, was polluting groundwater in the area. “We are now concerned about Tamil Nadu and the way the administration handled the (Sterlite Copper) issue. We don’t want to become a pretext for any other tamasha in the future,” the group’s chairman, Sanjiv Goenka, said.

ALSO READ: Sterlite Copper's closure to impact turnover of Rs 600 bn for industry: CEO

As a part of its focus to ramp up its current 0.515-million tonne (MT) capacity, PCBL had planned a greenfield project in Tamil Nadu and was in “advanced discussions with the state government”.
First Published: Sat, July 28 2018. 03:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements