Phoenix Mills, Singapore's GIC set up JV to invest in retail properties

(PML) and Singapore sovereign fund have formed a $733 million joint venture to run retail-led mixed-use properties in India, said the two sides on Wednesday. will acquire a "significant" minority stake in PML’s portfolio of retail‐led mixed‐use properties under development in Mumbai and Pune. The assets comprise 3.4 million sq. ft. of leasable retail and office space and amongst PML’s best. “We are pleased to partner with PML in this Joint Venture (sic) to acquire a stake in these best‐in‐class retail assets in prime locations in India. With the management capabilities of a leading partner like PML, we believe that the Joint Venture will generate resilient long‐term returns,” said Lee Kok Sun, Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate, “…the long‐term structural growth that the Indian retail industry continues to offer due to favourable demographics, urbanisation, growing middle class, and increasing consumerism trends will still benefit the Joint Venture,” said Kishore Gotety, Co‐Head (Asia ex‐China) of Real Estate, GIC. Atul Ruia, chairman of Phoenix Mills, said, “We are pleased to expand our relationship with GIC, a marquee sovereign wealth fund revered globally. GIC is a like‐minded, long‐term partner who shares our vision for creating, owning and managing best‐in‐class retail and commercial assets.” “The partnership with GIC has taken shape at an opportune time, revalidating the long‐term attractiveness of India’s resilient consumption story," said Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director of PML, before the deal with GIC, had announced a joint venture with Canada's CPPIB to set up a mall in Kolkata.

