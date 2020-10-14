Walmart-backed payments firm PhonePe launches vehicle insurance service

-
ALSO READ
Financial services becomes next battleground for PhonePe, Amazon and Google
We expect Q3 to be better than Q1 and as good as Q2: Bajaj Allianz Life CEO
Coronavirus claims have not moved up significantly: Bajaj Allianz's CEO
Master the claim procedure to cope better during emergency in family
Quick approval, grace period: Medical insurance process eased amid Covid-19
-
Walmart-owned digital payments firm PhonePe has launched insurance products for private cars and two-wheelers, partnering with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance for the service.
More than 230 million registered PhonePe users can insure their vehicles in under two minutes, said PhonePe about the service. The Bengaluru-based firm said users don’t need to upload documents before making a purchase and they can view their policy documents instantly.
“This is in line with our goal to be a one-stop destination for all insurance needs of our customers,” said Gunjan Ghai, vice president and head of insurance at PhonePe. “We believe there is tremendous headroom for growth in the motor insurance segment as two-wheelers account for 70 per cent of the vehicles in the country and a bulk of these are uninsured.”
ALSO READ: PhonePe to expand business, digitise 25 mn small merchants, create 10K jobs
PhonePe said its car and bike insurance products are also among the most affordable ones available. It said the customers can get renewals, cashless repair services at an extensive countrywide network of garages and instant claim settlement within 20 minutes. PhonePe users can also customise their car insurance plan based on their needs with a range of value-added offerings such as zero depreciation, 24X7 roadside assistance and engine protection. Zero depreciation helps protect the vehicle regardless of the annual depreciation in the value of its parts and pays for the entire claim amount, thereby limiting out-of-pocket expenses for the users.
“Motor insurance is necessary and provides protection during accidents,” said Sourabh Chatterjee, president and head - IT, web sales and travel at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. “Still, we have many vehicles across India, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, which are either not insured or are underinsured.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU