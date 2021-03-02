PhonePe leads UPI payments with over 970 mn transactions in February

-
ALSO READ
NPCI puts cap on third party apps' share of UPI transactions starting Jan 1
PhonePe retains top position with 42% UPI market share in January
Google Pay, PhonePe account for 82% of UPI market by volume in Nov
PhonePe beats Google Pay, tops UPI app space in December: NPCI data
PhonePe breaches 250-mn user mark; logs 925 mn transactions in October
-
Walmart-owned PhonePe said that it continues to be the digital payments market leader in February, processing over 970 million UPI (unified payments interface) transactions, and over 1.07 billion total transactions across UPI, cards and wallets. PhonePe said this growth is an indication of strong user preference on the back of the highest end-to-end success rates on UPI payments, and its superior product experience.
PhonePe competes with players such as Google Pay, Paytm and Amazon Pay. The firm said it processed more than a billion transactions for the third consecutive month in February and continues to lead the digital payments market across UPI, credit and debit card and wallets in India. The growth has come on the back of the rapid expansion it has seen in offline payments across tier 2, tier 3 cities, having already digitized over 17.5 million kiranas. The company had previously announced its plans to digitize 25 million kiranas by the end of 2021.
“We are delighted to retain our pole position as the top digital payments platform in the country,” said Sameer Nigam, founder and CEO of PhonePe. “I am very proud to report that PhonePe is leading across all core industry metrics - active users, active merchant, total transactions and TPV (total payments volume). We will continue to transform lives positively while building simple, scalable and innovative products for every Indian.’’
PhonePe recently crossed the 275-million registered user milestone. It had over 100 million monthly active users generating over 1 billion digital payment transactions in January alone. It is targeting to surpass 500-million registered users by December 2022. During a recent meeting with the investment community, Nigam said the company’s annualised TPV (total payment volume) run-rate has crossed $300 billion. “We hope to become India's most comprehensive financial services platform,” he said.
This week, PhonePe’s rival Paytm said it has breached 1.2-billion monthly transactions, led by huge growth in its offline payment and financial services. The Paytm platform allows all payment methods, including wallets, UPI, cards, and net banking. The company also said it was seeing 15 per cent month-on-month growth in offline merchant payments.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU