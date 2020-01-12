PhonePe's fundraising process hits roadblock over valuation mismatch

Digital payments firm PhonePe, which was out in the market for a large funding round, now seems likely to take more time for this. Its proposal has not evoked much response, said sources in the know.

The Walmart-owned firm has been in talks with several large global investors, to raise up to $1.2 billion (Rs 8,500 crore). Having grown swiftly since the acquisition of Flipkart by Walmart in 2018, it was looking at a valuation of $10 billion. However, factors such as lack of diversification, new e-commerce and data policies, as well as the overall investment environment, have slowed ...