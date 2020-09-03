Physical offices won't disappear anytime soon, says Happiest Minds' Soota

JUST IN
Business Standard

Happiest Minds

Bibhu Ranjan Mishra  |  Bengaluru 

As Bengaluru-based IT services firm Happiest Minds gets ready for its IPO next week, the company's executive chairman Ashok Soota said that if a company is made public early, it not only brings in corporate governance, it also makes it a easier to give returns to future shareholders when growth is certain.

The IT industry veteran also said that physical offices would not become a thing of the past despite emergence of ‘work from home’ and gig-based working models. Soota and the management team spoke to Sai Ishwar and Bibhu Ranjan Mishra on the company's focus areas, ...

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 20:02 IST

