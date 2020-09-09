Bata India re-rating hinges on strong show by revenue spinning premium biz

As the economy sees gradual unlocking, the sentiment towards discretionary sectors is also likely to improve. However, for sectors like footwear, product mix is playing a key role.

Analysts believe the premium footwear segment would see a delayed recovery with muted demand, which in turn would keep a tight lid on earnings. Therefore, after gaining 9.4 per cent over a month until September 3, the stock of Bata, which has higher share of premium portfolio, shed about 7 per cent in the last 4 trading sessions compared to a 2 per cent fall in Relaxo Footwears, and the BSE Sensex during ...