Bata India re-rating hinges on strong show by revenue spinning premium biz

Analysts believe Bata's margin and earnings growth would see relatively more pressure than players like Relaxo Footwears

Bata India | Q1 results | Lockdown

Shreepad S Aute  |  New Delhi 

As the economy sees gradual unlocking, the sentiment towards discretionary sectors is also likely to improve. However, for sectors like footwear, product mix is playing a key role.

Analysts believe the premium footwear segment would see a delayed recovery with muted demand, which in turn would keep a tight lid on earnings. Therefore, after gaining 9.4 per cent over a month until September 3, the stock of Bata, which has higher share of premium portfolio, shed about 7 per cent in the last 4 trading sessions compared to a 2 per cent fall in Relaxo Footwears, and the BSE Sensex during ...

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 18:48 IST

