Picture Time: A travelling multiplex delivering digital cinema experience

For a country of a billion plus people, a mere 2,400 multiplexes - that too majorly in the cities- cannot cater to the masses, especially the rural India that often has to travel a distance of 40-50 kms to watch the latest movie.

Keeping in mind the hurdles that come with setting up a brick and mortar multiplex, and without compromising on the experience of movie viewing in a theatre, an engineer turned entrepreneur Sushil Chaudhary decided to launch a Picture Time. Chaudhary started his entrepreneurial journey with Mann-India in the LatAm region, and now is the chief executive officer ...