Pidilite: Lower oil price the only saving grace, challenging times ahead

The key takeaway from adhesive-major Pidilite Industries’ (Pidilite’s) March 2020 quarter (Q4) results, announced on Wednesday post market hours, is that sales recovery will be a challenge, while benign input costs led by lower crude oil price lend some hope.

In Q4, Pidilite’s consolidated top-line declined by 5.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,545 crore pulled down by a 4.2 per cent fall in domestic volumes, and profit before tax (PBT) and exceptional items fell by 12.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 255 crore. These were lower than consensus estimates of Rs 1,570 crore ...