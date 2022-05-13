Pine Labs appoints ex-Amazon India HR Head as its chief people officer

-
Pine Labs, a leading merchant commerce platform, said it has appointed Vijayalakshmi Swaminathan as the company’s new chief people officer. She joins Pine Labs from Amazon India where she was heading the Human Resources function.
Prior to Amazon India, Swaminathan was one of the founding Partners at CoCoon Consulting, a cross-sectoral boutique HR consulting firm with expertise in solutions for organisational and leadership transformation and growth. CoCoon, over the last 20 years, has worked with organisations across Asia, Europe, and Latin America. She has also worked with FMCG major Unilever where, in her last role, she was responsible for bolstering the company’s employer brand.
“Our people are our Strength. A high-performance workforce will accelerate the progress we have made in recent years. I will also mince no words to say that we want to be seen as the ‘Employer of Choice’ for talented individuals out there who want to join Pine Labs, a company that gives an opportunity to innovate and excel,” said B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs. “I am so thrilled to welcome Viji Swaminathan as our next HR head. I am sure her immense experience will add that spark into our HR function and help us attain newer heights in the future.”
Swaminathan has a Post Graduate degree in personnel management and industrial relations from XLRI, Jamshedpur. She takes over from Anu Mathew who will now transition into the role of the head of learning and development at Pine Labs.
“I thank Amrish (Rau) for the opportunity and look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by this team to create a world-class, employee-first organisation,” said Vijayalakshmi Swaminathan, chief people officer, Pine Labs.
