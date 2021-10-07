Piramal Enterprises board approves to demerge and list pharma business

A decade after selling its branded formulations business to US-major Abbott Laboratories for $3.72 bn, the Ajay Piramal Group announced that it would demerge its pharmaceutical and financial services arms into two separate listed entities.

With an FY21 turnover of Rs 5,776 crore, Piramal will rank among the top 10 in the country by revenue. Piramal Pharma, however, draws only around 15 percent of its revenues from India, and the bulk of its business (48 percent) comes from North America.

The business contributes 45 percent to the Group turnover with the remaining coming from the financial services arm.

As per the plan, PHL Fininvest, the non-banking financial company (NBFC), will be amalgamated with (PEL) to create a large listed NBFC in India. The merged Housing Finance Company (HFC), post the DHFL acquisition, will remain a wholly- wholesale financing owned subsidiary of PEL.

Shareholders of PEL will get four shares of Piramal Pharma for every one share in PEL, in addition to their existing holding in PEL. The demerger will create a focused management for both businesses and give liquidity for shareholders (following the listing of the shares of PPL pursuant to the scheme) and will also insulate and de-risk both the businesses from each other. The demerger will also give potential investors the option of being associated with the business of their choice.

In an interview, Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Group said that the new structure would simplify the corporate structure and empower both the independently listed entities to be ‘future-ready’ and pursue their growth strategies with sharper focus and identity. "We have been working on this for quite some time as there was a lot of demand from investors to have focused businesses. With this, both the financial services business and pharma business will be separated and unlock value for shareholders," Piramal said.

On Thursday, PEL shares closed 1.57 per cent up to Rs 2,886 a share -- giving it a total market valuation of Rs 68,887 crore.

Piramal’s pharma business comprises a contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business (among the top three in India); a complex hospitals generics business; India consumer healthcare business; and also a joint venture with Allergan in the ophthalmology space.

Of this, the CDMO business contributes 62 percent of the pharma revenues, while 29 percent comes from hospital generics business, and about 9 percent comes from India consumer healthcare.

Last October, when US-based private equity major, Carlyle picked up 20 percent in Piramal Pharma for $490 mn, Nandini Piramal, executive director of (who will now also head the pharma division) had said that besides paring debt, the fresh equity infusion would be used to create a war-chest for the next phase of growth.

Piramal Pharma has carried out three acquisitions in recent months – API maker Hemmo Pharma for Rs 775 crore in March; an oral solids dosage facility in Sellersville, Pennsylvania for about $17.5 mn; besides buying the remaining 49 percent stake in Convergence Chemicals for Rs 65 crore.

Piramal, however, pointed out that their pharma business would continue to grow organically both overseas and in India. “We have done considerable brownfield expansions in Indian plants. We also see huge opportunity in the OTC space in e-commerce, and thus plan to launch more products in this segment,” added Nandini Piramal.

She, however, felt that if the right fit comes along, Piramal Pharma will be open to acquisitions be it brands, manufacturing sites etc.

Piramal had sold its domestic formulations business to Abbott and had signed a non-compete agreement to not enter the domestic branded formulations market. However, it is now gearing up to re-enter the space. The demerger gives the business the much needed clarity of structure that will enable it to raise funds in future if an acquisition opportunity comes along.

Over the last ten years, the pharma business has clocked a 14 percent CAGR in revenues and 28 percent CAGR in Ebitda. In FY21 the division posted Ebitda margins of 22 percent. The net debt in the pharma business has come down from Rs 3981 crore in March 2020 to Rs 2,468 crore in March 2021 (post fund raise).

Piramal, which recently acquired DHFL, a distressed housing finance company, said the group is not looking at Srei for a takeover though they are getting a lot of feelers to buy distressed assets. "Let's first digest this (DHFL) and then we will look at other opportunities," Pirmal said.

On PEL's investments in Shriram group companies, Piramal said they will exit Shriram even as the valuations are going up. "Once the right opportunity comes, we will sell these investments," Piramal said.