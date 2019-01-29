Piramal Enterprises has Rs 225-crore exposure to Essel Infraprojects

Enterprises, with Dutch partner APG Asset Management, has an exposure of Rs 225 crore to Essel Infraprojects, the infrastructure arm of Issues related to the debt burden of some triggered a sharp fall in the share price of Zee and

Group Chairman had said on Sunday that they had been successful in reaching an agreement with the lenders in question— the latter also have pledged shares of the group’s promoters. “If the promoters of Essel have made a public statement to meet their debt obligations, then I believe they have enough equity and will repay their obligations,” said Ajay Piramal, chairman of Enterprises (PE). The latter has a presence in financial services, and healthcare, among others.

Adding: “Ours is a totally separate loan. Till now, the asset has been performing well and we have collateral against it. More, we are confident with the way it has been underwritten, plus the quality of assets we have backed.”