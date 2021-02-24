Piramal Enterprises sets up new alternative fund management business

Ajay Piramal-led on Wednesday said it has set up a new alternative fund management business that will house all its partnerships with global funds like CDPQ, CPPIB, APG, and its own subsidiaries.

The new company is called Piramal Alternatives and has assets of Rs 11,000 crore under management.

Piramal has a joint venture (JV) with Canadian pension fund manager CPPIB to provide debt to property developers and with CDPQ, it has a JV to give equity to developers.

Piramal recently won a bid for DHFL, the stressed mortgage lender, and planning to expand its retail lending business.

"While globally, alternative assets have grown rapidly over the last 10 years to over $11 trillion, in India the asset class has grown much faster at over a 20% CAGR, making it one of India’s highest growth opportunities.

Our desire is to create a world-class Alternatives business across multiple asset classes that helps fill a significant deficit of long-term risk capital needed by Indian businesses as they help fuel India’s journey to a $5 trillion economy. The Alternatives business, is another step in building a new age, digitally-driven, diversified financial services conglomerate at Piramal,” said Anand Piramal, executive director at

The company has roped in Kalpesh Kikani as its Chief Executive Officer. He was the founding managing director at AION Capital.

Previously, Kikani spent over 15 years at ICICI Bank and played a significant role in building the bank’s commercial banking business to over $10 billion in assets and the structured finance business to over $ 5 billion in assets. Prior to that, he set up and built the bank’s corporate and investment banking business in London to $4 billion in assets.

Earlier than that, Kikani was part of the retail banking team at the time of the merger of ICICI Limited and ICICI Bank Limited. He started his career at ICICI Limited in project finance where he participated in multibillion-dollar corporate and infrastructure financing.

“I am excited to join the Piramal team...Piramal Alternatives has a great business model, has partnered with best-in-class global investors, and is uniquely positioned to build a leading homegrown Alternatives business across private debt, private equity, and infrastructure, amongst others," said Kikani, adding as the Indian economy evolves, Piramal Alternatives can be a significant provider of customised financing solutions to high-quality Indian corporates who are looking to maximise their potential.