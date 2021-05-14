Piramal Enterprises trims loss to Rs 510 crore in March quarter

-
-
Piramal Enterprises’ two business units — financial services and pharma — have posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 510.39 crore in fourth quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21) as against consolidated net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020.
For FY21, its consolidated net profit were at Rs 1,412.86 crore as against consolidated profit of Rs 21.34 crore for FY20. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 33 per share for FY21, subject to shareholders’ approval.
The total dividend payout on this account would be Rs 788 crore. Its stock closed flat (0.17 per cent) at Rs 1,694.6 per share on the BSE.
