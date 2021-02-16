Pivot or perish: How three young startups absorbed the Covid shock

The life of a startup is full of ups and downs and every step is about surviving these vagaries. However, 2020 was unprecedented in several ways. The world had not seen a pandemic for a real long time and the startups and young entrepreneurs had never imagined a world of lockdowns.

While many would have perished, some managed to pivot and survived. We bring you here three such startups that pivoted as the pandemic impacted global economies but have also scaled new heights. According to a Nasscom survey of 250 startups last year, over 50 per cent were looking to diversify seeking new ...