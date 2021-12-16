Plaza Premium Group selects TCS to transform airport hospitality experience

IT services major (TCS) on Thursday announced that Plaza Premium Group (PPG), a global airport hospitality services provider based in Hong Kong, has selected it to develop an end-to-end digital platform that will improve customer experience and operational excellence at its 70 airport locations that serve 20 million passengers annually.

The long-term partnership focuses on reimagining the end-to-end airport travel experience across three core areas: customer experience, employee experience and operational excellence. The financial details of the deals were not disclosed.

TCS is creating a first-of-its-kind customised Passenger Services Technology Platform for PPG.

Olivia Chang, Chief Information Officer, PPG, said, “In the new travel era where technology is core to the customer experience, we see the investment in building our own technology capability instrumental to addressing evolving customer expectations. We are excited to partner with TCS, a leader in its field, to develop an end-to-end passenger services technology solution that is first in the market."

The new platform will enhance customer experience by simplifying reservations for various services at PPG’s lounges and other hospitality outlets. It is also expected to improve sales and marketing, customer engagement, back-of-house command and control, manpower management, training, and the entire operation information management system, creating a 360-degree service delivery scope.

The platform will integrate into the larger B2B partner ecosystem enabling seamless product offerings, selection and service integration, enhance the airport hospitality experience, and reinvigorate business growth.

The platform is expected to be first deployed at Bangalore International Airport Limited in early 2022.

“We are delighted to partner with Plaza Premium Group to develop a future-ready technology platform that is helping revolutionize the air travel hospitality experience, just as the world is re-emerging into a back-to-travel landscape. We look forward to growing this partnership further globally,” said Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia Pacific.