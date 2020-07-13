Plenty of catalysts for Biocon over the next few months, say analysts

Rising almost 10 per cent in intra-day trade, shares of Biocon scaled to all-time highs of Rs 455 on Monday, before closing the day with minor gains. The trigger was the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval for launch of Covid-19 treatment biologic, Itolizumab (Alzumab), in injectable form for emergency use in India, and the company's claim of its efficacy.

Analysts say, Biocon's product has higher advantage and is to be used in patients suffering from moderate to severe respiratory distress. However, while many players have launched drugs for emergency use ...