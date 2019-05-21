PNB could take control of OBC, Andhra Bank, Allahabad bank: Reports

Punjab National Bank could take control of two or three small state-run banks, that could include Oriental Bank Of Commerce, and Allahabad Bank, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The government has been trying to merge smaller regional state-run banks with better managed larger government-owned lenders as one way to reduce bad loans that stand at more than Rs 9 trillion ($130 billion), or nearly 5% of the nation's gross domestic output.

Last year, the government engineered state-owned Life Insurance Corp's takeover of IDBI Bank, a step to ensure that the bank with one of the highest levels of bad loans on its books is well capitalised.

could start the process of taking control of the banks in the next three months, according to the sources, who declined to be named, as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

shares fell as much as 4% after Reuters reported the Its shares ended down 2.55% at Rs 86.10 on the on Tuesday.

fell 2.6% to close at Rs 45.15 rupees a share, while ended down nearly 1% at 95.20 rupees per share.

The Indian government is seeking to consolidate the nation's debt-burdened state banking sector.



declined to comment, while the other banks did not immediately reply to an email from Reuters seeking further information.

The finance ministry also declined to comment on the story.

($1 = 69.7600 Indian rupees)