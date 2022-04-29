PNB Housing Finance profit rises 33% at Rs 170 crore in March quarter

Ltd’s net profit rose by 33 per cent to Rs 170 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 (Q4Fy22) from Rs 127 crore in Q4FY21.

Its net interest income fell by 37 per cent in the reporting quarter to Rs 377 crore from Rs 593 crore in Q4FY21. FY22 net profit fell by 10 per cent to Rs 836 crore from Rs 930 crore in FY21.

While its loan book shrank by 8.6 per cent from Rs 62,225 crore in March 2021 to Rs 56,889 crore in March 2022, it rose sequentially from Rs 56,798 crore at the end of December 2021.