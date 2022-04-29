PNB Housing Finance profit rises 33% at Rs 170 crore in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
TMS, Ep 33: NPA accountability framework, Kamal Bali Q&A, jewellery stocks
RBI move to defer revised NPA norms eases provision burden in Q4
Gehlaut offloads 11.9% stake in Indiabulls HFC; to resign by March-end
PNB Housing Sept qtr net down 25% to Rs 235 cr even as housing demand rises
-
PNB Housing Finance Ltd’s net profit rose by 33 per cent to Rs 170 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 (Q4Fy22) from Rs 127 crore in Q4FY21.
Its net interest income fell by 37 per cent in the reporting quarter to Rs 377 crore from Rs 593 crore in Q4FY21. FY22 net profit fell by 10 per cent to Rs 836 crore from Rs 930 crore in FY21.
While its loan book shrank by 8.6 per cent from Rs 62,225 crore in March 2021 to Rs 56,889 crore in March 2022, it rose sequentially from Rs 56,798 crore at the end of December 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU