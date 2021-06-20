PNB Housing Finance says Sebi has asked company to pause share sale

PNB Housing Finance says it has got a letter from India’s markets regulator asking the company to hold its Rs 4,000-crore share allotment to a clutch of led by The

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is studying PNBHF’s Rs 4,000 crore share sale after a proxy adviser said earlier this month the deal is unfair to the mortgage lender’s minority shareholders.

The deal would make Carlyle, a US-based private equity giant, a majority shareholder in the company and bring down the stake of state-owned Punjab National Bank in its housing finance subsidiary to under 26 per cent, said a media report.

PNBHF on Saturday told BSE the market regulator’s letter asks the company not to act on the share and "comply with the legal provisions in the matter".

called as "ultra-vires” (against the law) the decision taken on May 31 at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders to be held on June 22.

“The Company and its Board of Directors have considered the Letter, and continue to believe that the Company has acted in compliance with all relevant applicable laws,” said PNBHF in its letter to BSE.