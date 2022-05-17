PNB MetLife launches India's first dental health insurance plan

-
ALSO READ
PNB makes verification of high-value cheques mandatory to check fraud
PNB to clear cheques of Rs 10 lakh & above only after customer confirmation
PNB Housing Finance profit rises 33% at Rs 170 crore in March quarter
PNB board to consider debt raising plan for FY23 on Mar 29
ED attaches Chennai dental clinic's bank deposits in money laundering case
-
Private insurer PNB MetLife India Insurance Co on Monday launched a dental health insurance plan.
This is the first insurance plan in India that covers fixed-benefit outpatient expenses and provides financial assistance with costs related to overall dental health, the company said in a statement.
This launch reinforces PNB MetLife leadership in the industry with this one-of-a-kind, standalone, dental health insurance plan that covers major dental procedures without the hassles of hospitalisation, it said.
PNB MetLife's new Dental Care Plan will help customers manage their dental health and ensure they do not have to dive into their savings or reduce their essential spending in order to make space for dental treatment.
To provide convenience to its customers, PNB MetLife has tied up with more than 340 dental clinics, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU