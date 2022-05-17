PNB MetLife launches India's first dental health insurance plan

Private insurer PNB MetLife India Insurance Co on Monday launched a dental plan.

This is the first insurance plan in India that covers fixed-benefit outpatient expenses and provides financial assistance with costs related to overall dental health, the company said in a statement.

This launch reinforces PNB MetLife leadership in the industry with this one-of-a-kind, standalone, dental plan that covers major dental procedures without the hassles of hospitalisation, it said.

PNB MetLife's new Dental Care Plan will help customers manage their and ensure they do not have to dive into their savings or reduce their essential spending in order to make space for dental treatment.

To provide convenience to its customers, PNB MetLife has tied up with more than 340 dental clinics, it added.

