PNB Q4 results: Net profit declines 66% to Rs 202 cr

Public lender Punjab National Bank on Wednesday reported 66% drop in net profit at Rs 202 crore for the quarter ending March 2022. It reported net profit of Rs 586 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income declined marginally to Rs 20,195 crore as against Rs 21,386 crore in Q4FY21.
On Wednesday, the lender's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.6% lower at Rs 33.10.
