PNB raises Rs 2,000 crore via AT1 capital bonds at lower rate of 8.75%

-
ALSO READ
RBI's dovish policy helps bonds cut back on Union Budget losses
Canara Bank raises Rs 1,000 crore in capital through AT1 bonds
Cooperating with Sebi in Yes Bank AT1 bond matter, says Nippon India MF
Markets Insights: Why are yields on govt bond rising after Budget 2022?
Sharp rise in bond yields in US, domestic market takes shine off equities
-
Benefitting from the dip in bond yields worldwide, public sector lender Punjab National Bank has raised Rs 2,000 crore in capital through tier I bonds at a fine rate of 8.75 per cent.
Bond dealers said the paper from the public-sector lender was placed at a lower yield against an indicative rate of 9-9.25 per cent. The 8.75 per cent rate is seen as aggressive, coming mostly from the easing bond of yields worldwide last week, and tracking the fall in crude oil prices and US-Treasury yields.
According to Clearing Corporation of India data, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Government of India bond (6.54 per cent, 2032) closed at 7.37 per cent. On Friday, the closing yield on the benchmark was 7.42 per cent.
Local yields will also follow their global peers and undergo some consolidation, dealers said. US Treasury yields fell on Friday as recession fears and disappointing economic data left investors looking for safety. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury Bond fell by eight basis points to trade at 2.88 per cent near its lowest level since late May, IDBI Bank said in a research note.
PNB’s board has approved a capital raising plan for 2022-23 aggregating to Rs 12,000 crore, via Basel III compliant instruments AT 1 Bonds (up to Rs 5,500 crore) and Tier-2 Bonds (up to Rs 6500 crore). It may raise funds in one or more tranches.
The Delhi-based public sector lender raised capital aggregating to Rs 7,690 crore in FY22, as against Rs 8,277 crore the previous fiscal. Of the Rs 7,690 crore raised in FY22, Rs 3,971 crore came from AT1 bonds, Rs 1,919 crore from tier-II bonds and Rs 1,800 crore from equity shares subscribed by institutional Investors.
These AT1 bonds carry “AA+” rating from Indian Ratings. The agency said in its rating commentary that PNB is a well-capitalised bank with a common equity tier-1 (CET-1) ratio of 10.56 per cent in Q4FY22 (Q4FY21: 10.62 per cent). The total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was 14.50 per cent in Q4FY22 (Q4FY21: 14.32 per cent).
For AT1 instruments, the agency considers the discretionary component, coupon omission risk and the write-down/conversion risk as key parameters to arrive at the rating.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU