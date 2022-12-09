JUST IN
Podcast: Will Viatris deal inject fresh momentum into Biocon biz?

Sohini Das caught up with Biocon Biologics CEO Shreehas Tambe to know more about the deal and the company's future plans

Topics
Biocon | Pharma sector | Podcast

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Viatris deal gives Biocon Biologics entry in 100 countries: Shreehas Tambe

    • The recent rush at airports also mean that our economy is fast recovering from the pandemic woes. India’s pharma sector too is playing its part in this. It is expected to become a 130-billion dollar industry by 2030. And one of the leading pharma firms, Biocon, is busy these days smoothing the last rough edges of its deal with Viatris. It is keeping the new CEO of Biocon Biologics busy. Business Standard’s Sohini Das caught up with Shreehas Tambe to know more about the deal and the company's future plans. Listen to this podcast version of the interview.

    First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 08:30 IST
