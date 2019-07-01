Policy to monetise fibre network of crisis-hit BSNL on the cards

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may soon bring out a policy framework that would enable the public sector telecom major Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) to lease out its vast 700,000-route-km fibre network to other telcos to ensure a steady cash flow to stay afloat. “BSNL has been leasing out its fibre network to internet service providers (ISPs) for some time now.

However, it had initially refrained from leasing it out to competing telcos. It has now started receiving requests from incumbent telcos for sharing its fibre network, which presents a revenue potential,” a ...