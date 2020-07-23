JUST IN
Premium watch retailers make up for lost time by offering discounts
Polycab India's June quarter reflects deep impact of Covid-19 lockdown

The wires and cables segment that is majority 80 per cent contributor and where the company remains a leader recorded 51 per cent sales decline

Ujjval Jauhari 

With lockdowns taking a toll in June quarter and first 45 days seeing no major sales, Polycab India results reflected the impact. The sales declined 50 per cent year-on-year.

Adverse operating leverage also meant that Ebitda margins decline 571 bps to 5.8 per cent and profit before tax at Rs 390.85 crore declined by 80 per cent. The wires and cables segment that is majority 80 per cent contributor and where the company remains a leader recorded 51 per cent sales decline. Domestic distribution channel sales were half of last year while institutional business was impacted severely due to ...

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 06:10 IST

