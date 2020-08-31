JUST IN
Cheaper diamonds bring life into the hidden world of gem trading

Business Standard

Power equipment companies changing tack in push for green energy

The second of a two-part series talks about how stiff competition in thermal projects is forcing manufacturers to focus on renewable sector

Topics
Power equipment | power companies | Green energy

Amritha Pillay & Shreya Jai  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

With the growing emphasis on green energy, domestic power gear manufacturers are evolving strategies to capture the expanding renewable energy portfolio of power generators. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Thermax and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the main suppliers to India’s thermal power companies, are all adapting to the move toward green energy, each in its own way.

Take BHEL, for instance. A decade ago, its main clients were power companies that were predominantly thermal power generators. That has changed. “We are looking at areas which would be less competitive going ...

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 01:49 IST

