Power generation remains the only pain point for the mammoth Adani group

In a single stroke during the last week of February, Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises became the largest airport operator in India when it bagged contracts to operate five airports in the country.

The company now operates more airports than any other private player in India. In perspective, the Adani group is not only now the largest private airport operator in one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets, but is also one of India’s largest coal traders, the largest private port operator, largest edible oil company, largest solar cell manufacturer and largest ...