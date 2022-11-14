JUST IN
Venture Catalysts says it has funded 54 start-ups at over $50 mn valuation
Kalrock Capital says raids on promoter will not impact Jet revival
Infosys circulates three-phase work-from-office plan internally: Report
Street Signs: Nykaa 5:1 bonus issue, all eyes on Paytm and Delhivery & more
RIL's logistics foray rides on growing retail print, govt supply-chain push
BYJU's expects 3-fold revenue growth, losses halved in FY 2022: Official
After KFW deal, SBI now in talks with EIB for Euro 200 mn green funding
Is the Meta Inc severance package a lesson for others?
KRBL to expand non-basmati rice and bran oil portfolios: Jt MD Anoop Gupta
Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, not chance: SC
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Venture Catalysts says it has funded 54 start-ups at over $50 mn valuation
Business Standard

Prakash Subramanian joins hedge fund Millennium Capital as India CEO

US-based company is looking to invest in India and is building a new management team in the country

Topics
Standard Chartered Bank | Indian CEO | Companies

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Prakash Subramanian
Prakash Subramanian

Prakash Subramanian, a former managing director of Standard Chartered Bank, has joined US-based hedge fund Millennium Capital as its chief executive officer for India.

Millennium Capital, a global hedge fund headquartered in New York, manages $57 billion of funds worldwide. The fund is looking to invest in India and is increasing its presence by building a new management team.

Prakash spent over three decades with ANZ Grindlays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank across investment banking, treasury, senior management and governance. He also led teams in treasury, wholesale bank, debt and equity capital markets, portfolio management, strategy, process and governance, and vigilance.

Prakash was a non executive director on the boards of Standard Chartered Subsidiaries in India, independent director on the board of CDSL Ventures and NGL Fine Chem and on the advisory committee of NSDL. He is the advisor to the chairman--International Financial Services Centre Authority and was a member of the Regulatory Committee for Banking and Development at IFSCA, GIFT City, Gujarat.

He is a certified independent director by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) and was also the co-chair India UK Financial Partnership Group on GIFT City.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Standard Chartered Bank

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 12:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.