Prakash Subramanian joins hedge fund Millennium Capital as India CEO

Prakash Subramanian, a former managing director of Standard Chartered Bank, has joined US-based hedge fund Millennium Capital as its chief executive officer for India.

Millennium Capital, a global hedge fund headquartered in New York, manages $57 billion of funds worldwide. The fund is looking to invest in India and is increasing its presence by building a new management team.

Prakash spent over three decades with ANZ Grindlays Bank and across investment banking, treasury, senior management and governance. He also led teams in treasury, wholesale bank, debt and equity capital markets, portfolio management, strategy, process and governance, and vigilance.

Prakash was a non executive director on the boards of Standard Chartered Subsidiaries in India, independent director on the board of Ventures and NGL Fine Chem and on the advisory committee of NSDL. He is the advisor to the chairman--International Financial Services Centre Authority and was a member of the Regulatory Committee for Banking and Development at IFSCA, GIFT City, Gujarat.

He is a certified independent director by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) and was also the co-chair India UK Financial Partnership Group on GIFT City.