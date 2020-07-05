Pre-owned car sellers expect a spike in demand in times of Covid-19

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd, the largest used car network in the country, opened 34 new stores in 31 Tier-II and Tier-III cities on June 30, with 100 more new showrooms on the cards. Just recently Maruti Suzuki started “direct buying” of old cars.

Any seller can approach its pre-owned car firm True Value and sell any brand even if she doesn’t want to buy a new Maruti car, unlike the case earlier. A study by second-hand car dealer Cars24 showed 22.5 per cent of the consumers, who were planning on buying a new car last year, would prefer used cars now due to ...