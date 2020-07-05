JUST IN
Want alternate source for components other than China: Signify Innovations
Pre-owned car sellers expect a spike in demand in times of Covid-19

A study by second-hand car dealer Cars24 showed 22.5 per cent of the consumers, who were planning on buying a new car last year, would prefer used cars now due to limited budget

Anchita Ghosh 

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd, the largest used car network in the country, opened 34 new stores in 31 Tier-II and Tier-III cities on June 30, with 100 more new showrooms on the cards. Just recently Maruti Suzuki started “direct buying” of old cars.

Any seller can approach its pre-owned car firm True Value and sell any brand even if she doesn’t want to buy a new Maruti car, unlike the case earlier. A study by second-hand car dealer Cars24 showed 22.5 per cent of the consumers, who were planning on buying a new car last year, would prefer used cars now due to ...

First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 18:18 IST

