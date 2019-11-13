Premium realty players flock to affordable housing as prices rationalise

Last year, Sunteck Realty sold almost 2,000 flats at its Naigaon project in Mumbai in just under a month. The flats, priced around Rs 25 lakh, were a switch in strategy for the premium real estate player that launched the first luxury project in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in 2013.

The BKC apartments range from Rs 25 crore to Rs 100 crore. Like others, the company now sees greater potential in Mumbai’s affordable home segment for a variety of reasons. “Mumbai probably has more slums than any other metro in the country and that in itself would push consumers to ...