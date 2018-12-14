Premium valuations for L&T Infotech and Technology Services to stay

The stocks of L&T software twins, L&T Infotech and L&T Technology Services, have gained between 7 and 20 per cent over the past week, with most of the gains coming in the last couple of sessions. Analysts say the stocks prior to the recent rally were trading at reasonable valuations and given the robust outlook there was upside from those levels.

Among the two, the higher gains were seen in the stock of L&T Infotech. After the recent management update, analysts believe that there are a number of growth levers for L&T Infotech. The company indicated that its December quarter ...