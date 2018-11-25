Pressure on independent directors for more accountability

Should independent directors be more accountable to companies that run into turbulence or is it their prerogative to exit when the going gets tough? That's a question that corporate India is finding has no simple answer as it watches independent directors go for the escape hatch when the sailing isn't smooth.

Recently, Vikram Mehta abruptly resigned from Jet Airways where he was an independent director, as well as member of the troubled airline's audit committee. Jet had posted losses of Rs 13.26 bn in the first quarter and the street sees another huge loss being announced for the September quarter. What else did he see that led his exit?

While Mehta cited time constraints as the primary reason for his departure, he continues on the boards of Apollo Tyres, HT Media, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Vodafone India and Colgate Palmolive India, according to data from Bloomberg.

Mehta isn't alone in exiting when the chips are down. Gitanjali Gems which got entangled in the loan scam involving Punjab National Bank also saw similar exits. Anil Haldipur resigned early this year citing "personal reasons."

Then Analjit Singh, Max Group's Chairman Emeritus left Tata Global Beverages when the dispute between former Chairman Ratan Tata and incumbent Cyrus Mistry erupted.

More recently R Chandrashekhar, director of Yes Bank stepped down. His reasons were more candid. "Unhappy with developments," Chandrashekhar said on a whatsapp message according to media reports. His departure came after Ashok Chawla Yes Bank's non-executive chairman and Vasant Gujarari, another director had resigned,

Arun Nanda, Non-Executive Chairman of Mahindra LifeSpace and Mahindra Holidays says it's primary for an independent director to provide governance but the system ought to protect them. " If I was I on a board, I would prefer to support the new management instead of resigning but I should be assured that I will not be held liable or harassed for acts which I had not committed," he says, citing how directors of a bank recently, were charged before investigations, or in another case how the assets of all independent directors were frozen. "Today, according to the law you can't even claim legal expenses when fighting a case as a non-executive director unless you are acquitted," he adds."Given how high legal expenses are that alone is enough to scare anyone away."

Separately, Shivpriya Nanda, managing partner of law firm Jyoti Sagar and Associates says it's a dangerous precedent to start treating independent directors as executive directors because any business can start to fail and its success is ultimately the responsibility of the operational CEO. "Every non-executive director has the prerogative to record their points of view in company meeting minutes which then go down on record."

Her point: there does exist a platform on which one's disapprovals can be recorded. But at times the lines between right and wrong blur. Nanda adds that a director may want to do the right thing but say if a troubled company is not paying TDS on his service fees then it puts him into a criminal position.

Uday Khanna, the former CEO of Lafarge India, also on the boards of Kotak-Mahindra Bank, Murugappa Group and others notes that it's unfair to single out independent directors from the collective whole, casting a higher responsibility above that of the executive and nominee directors especially when things go wrong in a Company."While independent directors do have to specifically keep the interests of the minority shareholders uppermost it should be appreciated that they have less control or influence over the day to day operations than the Executive, Nominee, Promoter Directors," Khanna says.

He concedes, however, that if independent directors violate fiduciary duties they must face scrutiny from the regulator with investigations to be kept confidential till a conclusion is reached but an assumption that in all cases they are guilty whenever things go wrong in any Corporation may be unfair and puts reputations at risk. "This will detract many talented persons from accepting board positions- which then may not be in the interests of overall growth of the corporate sector."

Rama Bijapurkar, herself a former board member at Godrej Consumer Products, CRISIL, Infosys, and Axis Bank says that the "Personal reason, and time-constraint factors" are standard reasons cited when directors want to flee. There are "good-time directors and bad-time directors and when directors jump off a burning ship it should be clear to every other corporation which is which, and who they want to keep for the long term."

She goes on to say that the new Companies Act gives one the provision to explain what went wrong and then that must be utilized. "One can't just leave a company in trouble and join others that are only doing well," she says. The challenge, of course, is in applying a blanket set of rules to individuals who may have entirely different sets of circumstances in their lives.

Amit Tandon, the founder and managing director of Institutional Investor Advisory Services says that there could be genuine reasons why people are leaving aboard. "IL&FS is a good place to start and if I was an independent director who raised red flags with the company but then the CEO may want to continue his or her course of action and so do you stay on? Regulations don't favor independent directors to the same level as a CEO, he says, adding that "It is also the role of the board to protect management and board from themselves."