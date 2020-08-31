Pricey valuation pull down P&G Hygiene stock despite strong Q4 results

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care's (P&G Hygiene) strong performance in the June quarter (Q4) despite the coronavirus outbreak surprised the Street. Yet, the stock has shed 1.2 per cent since the company declared results last week due to pricey valuation.

The maker of popular consumer product brands Whisper (feminine hygiene products) and Vicks (cold and cough) follows the July-June accounting year. The stock’s 1-year forward price to earnings (PE) ratio is around 60 times, which is a seven per cent premium to its long-term mean and also higher than about 56 times ...