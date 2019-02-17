Pricing uptick, fund infusion to keep debt-laden Jet Airways flying

Interim credit facilities as part of the Rs 8,500 crore bank-led provisional resolution plan for Jet Airways are expected to help the airline pay its creditors and keep it operational for six months. Analysts say the company needs to clear its payables, pegged at Rs 2,000-2,500 crore, including those to aircraft lessors, oil companies, airports, salaries, and near-term debt.

Once that is done, with additional credit they will have a lifeline for six months, says an analyst at a domestic brokerage. The airline, which posted losses for the fourth consecutive quarter, is ...